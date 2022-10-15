Prince Harry becoming the ‘last nail’ in the coffin: ‘Such emotional turmoil’

Experts fear Prince Harry’s decision to release the memoir will be ‘the final nail’ in his coffin and will force him to into a corner with ‘no way back’.
This insight has been brought to light by an inside source close to royal commentator Dan Wootton.
The insider started off by telling the Daily Mail, “This is the no going back moment – the final nail in the coffin of the Royal Family's relationship with Harry.”
“The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous,” he also added before concluding.
King Charles wants Prince Harry to return to royal fold along with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘forced’ to leave the UK ‘due to’ Royal Family
Prince William is recovering from heartbreak caused by Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's memoir release reportedly features fear that are off the charts’. Prince Harry,...
Prince Harry thought he would become less relevant, claimed a royal author
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will continue to live in Clarence House