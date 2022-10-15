Prince Harry wants to ask Archie if he wants 'Prince' title: Expert

Prince Harry wants to wait before King Charles gives his children new monikers, says expert.

Archie and Lilibet, who were to be titled 'Prince' and 'Princess' by royal rule over Charles ascension.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah tells True Royalty's The Royal Beat: “On the death of the Queen, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet automatically as grandchildren of the sovereign became HRH the Prince and Princess.

“So they have got that now. But they have not been updated on the royal website with their new titles. They are still Master and Miss, whereas William and Kate’s new titles were instantly updated.

“It is my understanding that this was discussed between father and son when Harry was over here. [King Charles] said, ‘What do you want, son?’ Harry said, ‘Well, I want my children to be able to decide about their titles when they come of age. It is not my decision to make for them. We can only do that if we keep the titles’.

“Now they have the titles but it is up to Charles whether or not he allows them to keep them or he issues letters patent to remove them, and that is still unresolved," she concludes.