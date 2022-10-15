Camilla to only be called 'Queen,' Palace wants to 'drop' 'Consort'

Queen Consort Camilla will reportedly be called 'Queen Camilla.'

Buckingham Palace will 'quietly' drop 'Consort' from Queen Camilla’s title. The transformation will gradually happen from now till the time Charles and Camilla get crowned in May 2023.

Telegraph reports the Palace is 'very relaxed' about moving to just 'Queen Camilla.'

This comes after Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the title of Queen Consort to Camilla in February for when Charles becomes King.

She had said: “In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."